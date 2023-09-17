Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $4.35 price target on the stock.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.56. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Research Solutions had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

About Research Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 128,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

