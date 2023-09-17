Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $4.35 price target on the stock.
Research Solutions stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.56. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.
Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Research Solutions had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
