Rover Group (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Shares Up 6.1%

Rover Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 118,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
Rover Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.
About Rover Group
Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rover Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.