Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.65.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.90. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of C$471.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.3270142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

