RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Reduced by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.8% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of RTX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,049,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,043. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

