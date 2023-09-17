RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of RTX opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05. RTX has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

