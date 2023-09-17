Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Short Interest Up 54.0% in August

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $40.00 to $45.33 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rush Enterprises

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $136,127.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $102,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 479,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.28%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.