Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

