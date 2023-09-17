Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $6.54

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00024623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $136.33 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00146941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.54450206 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.