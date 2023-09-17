Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

Shares of CRM opened at $214.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

