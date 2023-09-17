Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Position in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,305,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,228,958.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 720,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,400. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

P3 Health Partners stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $647.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. On average, analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

P3 Health Partners Profile

(Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.