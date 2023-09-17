Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 3,205 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,502 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $575.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.