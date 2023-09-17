Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $64,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $198,900 over the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 147.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

