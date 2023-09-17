Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $345,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dropbox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Dropbox by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $120,548.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,507.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $120,548.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,750.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

