Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 7,823 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 519.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Mplx by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mplx by 610.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPLX

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.