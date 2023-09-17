Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,331,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $133,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,824 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.