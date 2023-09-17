Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,780.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $836.64 million, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.26. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. PRA Group’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

