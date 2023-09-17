Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Down 31.3% in August

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sapiens International by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 108,183 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 33.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Price Performance

SPNS stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.21. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

