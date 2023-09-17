Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 60,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

