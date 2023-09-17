Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

NYSE KRC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

