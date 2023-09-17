Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

PSA opened at $274.11 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $266.01 and a one year high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

