Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,165 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $294,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $414.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.97 and a 200 day moving average of $381.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

