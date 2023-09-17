Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $203.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average of $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,723 shares of company stock valued at $21,070,240 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.