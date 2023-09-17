Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $472,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 64,709 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

