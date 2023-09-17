Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $137,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $556.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $551.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

