Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.8% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 6.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Schneider National by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schneider National by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 17.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

