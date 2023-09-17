Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 4.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,307. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

