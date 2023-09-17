Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,167. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.