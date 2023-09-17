Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.71% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $69,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 369,447 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $69.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

