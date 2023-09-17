Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Cut by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 733,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000.

SCHD stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

