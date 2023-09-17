Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 231,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,730,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Scirocco Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of £3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.39.

About Scirocco Energy

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the sustainable energy and circular economy assets primarily in Europe. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 1.59% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

