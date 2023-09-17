Secret Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $3.93 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00146620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003866 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.002068 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

