ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $579.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $574.04 and its 200-day moving average is $518.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

