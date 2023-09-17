Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sharecare Stock Down 27.5 %

NASDAQ SHCRW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,826. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sharecare stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,737 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sharecare Company Profile

sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. the sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile, where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.