Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Decreases By 43.4%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

