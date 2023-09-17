Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rises By 46.3%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Allianz Stock Up 0.6 %

ALIZY opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.