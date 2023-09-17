Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rises By 46.3%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Allianz Stock Up 0.6 %
ALIZY opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $25.13.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.