Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Increases By 48.1%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDHF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
