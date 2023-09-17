Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Declines By 36.7%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NGLOY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($33.16) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.54) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($30.41) to GBX 2,320 ($29.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,845.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

NGLOY stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

