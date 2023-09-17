Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rises By 40.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ASMIY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

ASM International Stock Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $411.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.12. ASM International has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $501.70.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $728.42 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

