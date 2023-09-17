Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Rises By 50.0%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.87. Autoneum has a twelve month low of $165.87 and a twelve month high of $165.87.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

