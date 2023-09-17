Short Interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Declines By 16.4%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AXON stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.17. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 153.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,298 shares of company stock worth $9,724,007. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,811,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,690,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

