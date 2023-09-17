Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Drops By 15.5%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.0 days.

BOC Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of BCVVF opened at C$7.54 on Friday. BOC Aviation has a 12 month low of C$6.28 and a 12 month high of C$8.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.70.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; debt financing and other financial services for airlines; and sells aircrafts.

