Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Drops By 15.5%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.0 days.
BOC Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of BCVVF opened at C$7.54 on Friday. BOC Aviation has a 12 month low of C$6.28 and a 12 month high of C$8.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.70.
About BOC Aviation
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Aviation
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.