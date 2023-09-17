Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Rises By 65.7%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,717,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance
Shares of Ilustrato Pictures International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Ilustrato Pictures International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ilustrato Pictures International
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.