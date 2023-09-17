Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Rises By 65.7%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,717,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance

Shares of Ilustrato Pictures International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Ilustrato Pictures International has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures.

