Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Decreases By 17.3%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 767,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 660,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $36.65 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -132.08%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

