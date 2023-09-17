Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Drops By 18.0%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
Shares of New Age Metals stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
New Age Metals Company Profile
