Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Decreases By 17.9%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $1.31 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a negative net margin of 569.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.