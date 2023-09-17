Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Increases By 20.4%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 924,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $218.15. 1,003,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $210.93 and a twelve month high of $312.97.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.22.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $21,501,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 176.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 953.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $828,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

