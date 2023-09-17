Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Drops By 20.4%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,897. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCRM. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 3,768.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,868,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,848 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,872,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,686 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 467,548.0% during the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,644 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

