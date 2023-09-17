Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Rises By 25.0%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 632.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,992,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,024 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $14,486,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Slam by 280.5% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slam by 237.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,154,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 812,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLAM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 1,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,415. Slam has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

