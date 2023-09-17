Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Increases By 42.3%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

SNOA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 27,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,568. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

