Short Interest in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Rises By 31.4%

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,209,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,013,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,979,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,604,015.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,050. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at $167,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOVO. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,439. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

